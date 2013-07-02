Ad
euobserver
Orban said the monitoring idea is a danger to Europe (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs call for new monitoring body on Hungary

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Left-wing and centrist MEPs want to create a special commission to make sure Hungary adheres to standards which made it eligible to join the EU in the first place.

“The European parliament should be compensated by a non-political body that we could turn to. This we call the Copenhagen High Level Group in order to ensure the continuity of the Copenhagen criteria,” Portuguese Green MEP Rui Tavares told MEPs in a plenary debate in Strasbourg on Tuesday (2 July).

The proposal was part...



Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Hungary: Testing Europe's resolve on rights






