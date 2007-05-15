Ad
Under the current deal Washington collects 34 pieces of data on each EU traveller, including name, address, phone number, form of payment and credit card details (Photo: European Commission)

US pushes EU on air passenger data

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Amid efforts to update a controversial EU-US data sharing agreement which expires at the end of July, Washington is continuing to push for rapid access to information on European air passengers as well as longer data storage possibilities and greater flexibility to use the data.

In a charm offensive in the European Parliament on Monday (14 May), US secretary of homeland security Michael Chertoff said his country is not seeking to expand the list of 34 pieces of information, known as pa...

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
