Danes face jail for 'terrorism' T-shirts

The Danish Eastern High Court convicted six people on Thursday (18 September) of selling T-shirts to finance Colombian and Palestinian organizations listed as terror organisations by the European Union.

Five people with ties to the company "Fighters + Lovers" were sentenced to between 60 days and six months in jail after they admitted producing, selling and distributing the T-shirts.

A sixth defendant was jailed for 60 days for allowing the company to use his server for its websit...