Terrorism T-shirts: the ruling overturned a lower-court decision (Photo: Fighters + Lovers)

Danes face jail for 'terrorism' T-shirts

Rule of Law
by Lisbeth Kirk,

The Danish Eastern High Court convicted six people on Thursday (18 September) of selling T-shirts to finance Colombian and Palestinian organizations listed as terror organisations by the European Union.

Five people with ties to the company "Fighters + Lovers" were sentenced to between 60 days and six months in jail after they admitted producing, selling and distributing the T-shirts.

A sixth defendant was jailed for 60 days for allowing the company to use his server for its websit...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

