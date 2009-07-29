Ad
euobserver
Over 8,300 banking organisations in more than 208 countries use SWIFT. (Photo: SWIFT)

EU bank data move ignored legal advice

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU member states laid aside the advice of their own legal experts in cutting MEPs out of talks on a new bank data deal with the US.

The legal services of the EU council (the member states' secretariat in Brussels) in July put forward a confidential paper saying that the European Parliament should have co-legislative powers on the pact under articles 95 and 300 of the EU treaty, EUobserver has learned.

But EU foreign ministers on Monday (27 July) opted to give the Swedish presidenc...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

