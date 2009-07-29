EU bank data move ignored legal advice

EU member states laid aside the advice of their own legal experts in cutting MEPs out of talks on a new bank data deal with the US.

The legal services of the EU council (the member states' secretariat in Brussels) in July put forward a confidential paper saying that the European Parliament should have co-legislative powers on the pact under articles 95 and 300 of the EU treaty, EUobserver has learned.

But EU foreign ministers on Monday (27 July) opted to give the Swedish presidenc...