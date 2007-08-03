Ad
1000s of immigrants are believed to have perished at sea when trying to reach Europe from northern Africa (Photo: mlp.org.mt)

EU border agency under pressure to restart patrol mission

by Helena Spongenberg,

The EU border control agency, Frontex, has come under pressure to continue the bloc's southern border control mission aimed at limiting illegal immigration into the 27-member union.

French centre-right MEP Joseph Daul appealed to EU justice and home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini to push for a restart, as soon as possible, of the so-called "Nautilus II" patrols off the Maltese coast.

The month-long Nautilus II, the second patrol mission held in the waters between Sicily, Mal...

