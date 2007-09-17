Ad
A happy commissioner (Photo: EUobserver)

Microsoft case sets precedent, says Brussels

Rule of Law
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

An EU court has upheld a European Commission decision to fine software giant Microsoft €497 million for abusing its dominant market position and to order the US-based company to share information on its programming systems.

The EU's second highest court – the Court of First Instance (CFI) - on Monday (17 September) went against Microsoft's appeal case to annul the EU executive's 2004 decision, with Brussels calling it an "important precedent" for other antitrust cases.

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
