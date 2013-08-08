Russians top EU asylum seekers

The EU saw the highest number of asylum seekers come from Russia at the beginning of this year, with Syrians following closely behind.
Recently-released Eurostat figures for the first three months of 2013 saw 8,435 Russians, half of them aged under 18, seek asylum in the EU while 8,395 people from Syria - in the throes of civil war - also came to EU doors.
Next on the list in terms of numbers were Afghans (5,880), Pakistanis (4,310) and Somalians (3,430).
In comparison to th...
