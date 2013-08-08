Ad
euobserver
The highest number came from EU neighbour Russia (Photo: Boris SV)

Russians top EU asylum seekers

Rule of Law
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU saw the highest number of asylum seekers come from Russia at the beginning of this year, with Syrians following closely behind.

Recently-released Eurostat figures for the first three months of 2013 saw 8,435 Russians, half of them aged under 18, seek asylum in the EU while 8,395 people from Syria - in the throes of civil war - also came to EU doors.

Next on the list in terms of numbers were Afghans (5,880), Pakistanis (4,310) and Somalians (3,430).

In comparison to th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

EU lawmakers reinforce asylum seekers' rights
Outrage over Malta's plan to kick out asylum seekers
The highest number came from EU neighbour Russia (Photo: Boris SV)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections