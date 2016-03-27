Thugs disrupt Brussels memorial service

Hundreds of thugs, some wearing balaclavas or plastic masks, pushed their way through crowds of mourners in Brussels city centre on Sunday (27 March).

Scuffles broke out as some of them trampled on flowers and candles which had been placed in tribute to those killed and injured in last week's terrorist attacks.

The thugs unfolded a banner which said: "Casuals against terrorism".

The term “casuals” refers to far-right football hooligan groups, such as Casuals United from t...