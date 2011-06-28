Ad
Valletta, Malta - Women who cry out for help risk being punished by the police (Photo: European Commission)

US names and shames EU countries on human trafficking

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US has put Cyprus, Estonia and Malta on a "watch list" for failures to stop "severe" levels of human trafficking.

The report, out on Monday (28 June), said "the absolute number of victims of severe forms of trafficking is very significant or is significantly increasing" in the three EU members, but governments are guilty of "failure to provide evidence of increasing efforts" to combat the problem.

Six other EU states - Bulgaria, the Czech republic, Greece, Hungary, Latvia and...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

