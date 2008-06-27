Italian plans to fingerprint Roma criticised as 'ethnic cataloguing'

Italy has found itself under heavy criticism for a proposed crack-down on clandestine migration by fingerprinting Roma individuals, including children, with the European Commission admitting such a move would violate EU anti-discrimination rules and respect for fundamental rights.
According to Italian media reports, interior minister Roberto Maroni has announced plans to conduct a census under which all the Roma will be fingerprinted.
"It is a proper census to guarantee that tho...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here