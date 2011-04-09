Ad
euobserver
Lampedusa: 22,000 people have come in the past three months. Just two or three a day are going back (Photo: Valentina Pop)

EU border agency keen to send back more Tunisians

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU border agency Frontex is trying to put in place "as soon as possible" a new protocol with Tunisia on sending back irregular migrants, with the north African country so far taking back very few people from Italy.

Frontex chief Ilkka Laitinen told a groups of journalists in Brussels on Friday (9 April) that: "For the time being there have been no joint returns to Tunisia co-ordinated by Frontex, as we have no working arrangement with the relevant authority."

Over 22,000 irregula...

