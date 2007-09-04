Ad
euobserver

New Europeans ready to join Schengen passport-free zone

Rule of Law
by Lucia Kubosova,

Member states from central and eastern Europe have passed the technical tests necessary to get the green light for joining the bloc's Schengen borderless area without further delays early next year.

Despite previous problems in some countries, nine states have successfully set up the necessary equipment to join the Schengen's central database with information shared by police and border officials.

There is a separate procedure for Cyprus.

"We're very delighted about this," M...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections