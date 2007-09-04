New Europeans ready to join Schengen passport-free zone

Member states from central and eastern Europe have passed the technical tests necessary to get the green light for joining the bloc's Schengen borderless area without further delays early next year.
Despite previous problems in some countries, nine states have successfully set up the necessary equipment to join the Schengen's central database with information shared by police and border officials.
There is a separate procedure for Cyprus.
"We're very delighted about this," M...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here