Ombudsman: EU database on fraud suspects breaches rights

The European Commission's management of a database containing the names of companies or people deemed to pose a threat to the financial interests of the European Union is trampling basic rights, according to the EU ombudsman.

Anyone found on the Early Warning System (EWS) - as it is called - risks having their EU contracts blocked or suspended.

Numerous complaints over the EWS may force the executive to rethink its strategy, amid accusations it breaches people's fundamental rights...