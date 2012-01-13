Ombudsman: EU database on fraud suspects breaches rights

The European Commission's management of a database containing the names of companies or people deemed to pose a threat to the financial interests of the European Union is trampling basic rights, according to the EU ombudsman.
Anyone found on the Early Warning System (EWS) - as it is called - risks having their EU contracts blocked or suspended.
Numerous complaints over the EWS may force the executive to rethink its strategy, amid accusations it breaches people's fundamental rights...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
