Switzerland opens to Bulgarian and Romanian workers

Swiss voters on Sunday (8 February) overwhelmingly approved the extension of the free movement of workers to Bulgarian and Romanian citizens, in a referendum which threatened to damage the country's relations with the EU.

According to official figures, 59.6 percent of voters were in favour despite a strongly anti-immigrant No campaign run by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), depicting foreigners as black crows picking at the country's flag.

Only three small German-speakin...