euobserver
Construction: Bulgarian and Romanian workers will be gradually admitted to the Swiss labour market (Photo: Wikipedia)

Switzerland opens to Bulgarian and Romanian workers

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Swiss voters on Sunday (8 February) overwhelmingly approved the extension of the free movement of workers to Bulgarian and Romanian citizens, in a referendum which threatened to damage the country's relations with the EU.

According to official figures, 59.6 percent of voters were in favour despite a strongly anti-immigrant No campaign run by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), depicting foreigners as black crows picking at the country's flag.

Only three small German-speakin...




InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

