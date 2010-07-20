Ad
euobserver
Romania's Traian Basescu (l) is worried about the fall-out of the commission's report (Photo: EUobserver)

Bulgaria and Romania worried that corruption may delay accession to border-free area

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission has once again slammed Bulgaria and Romania for their persistent corruption, exposure of public funds to fraud, inefficient judiciary and police, criticism that has the two countries worried that their planned accession to the border-free "Schengen" area next spring may be delayed.

Both Bulgaria and Romania are lacking the proper tools to "ensure that public funds are protected against conflicts of interest, fraud and corruption", say two reports published by the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Romania's Traian Basescu (l) is worried about the fall-out of the commission's report (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections