Twenty years after the 1989 events, there still is no justice for the protesters who were shot (Photo: Wikipedia)

Romanian authorities neglect Strasbourg request in dramatic case

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The head of an association representing the families of young street protesters shot during the Romanian Revolution of 1989 has been on hunger strike for over two months over the refusal of authorities to heed a European Court for Human Rights demand that he be granted access to secret files about the events.

After 72 days on strike, Teodor Maries scored a small victory on Tuesday (13 October), when the Romanian public attorney started to hand over to him all the non-secret files of the...

