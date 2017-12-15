Polish PM ready for EU sanctions scrap

Poland's new prime minister has indicated he will stay on collision course with the EU over his country's controversial judicial reforms.

The European Commission had warned Warsaw that if Poland, this week, approved two laws giving the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party control over judicial appointments, then it would, next week, trigger a sanctions procedure.

But the new Polish PM, Mateusz Morawiecki, speaking at his first EU summit in Brussels on Thursday (14 December), showe...