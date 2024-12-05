EU defends online rules amid alleged TikTok role in Romania result

The European Commission insists its digital rules are safeguarding democracy — as Romania grapples with alleged Russian-backed voter manipulation on TikTok that catapulted Calin Georgescu, a pro-Kremlin ultra-nationalist to pole position.
With the second round of Romania's presidential elections to be held this Sunday, the commission on Thursday (5 December) s...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
