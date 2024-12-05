Ad
Critics says TikTok's algorithm amplified Georgescu and boosted his number of followers (Photo: Călin Georgescu)

EU defends online rules amid alleged TikTok role in Romania result

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission insists its digital rules are safeguarding democracy — as Romania grapples with alleged Russian-backed voter manipulation on TikTok that catapulted Calin Georgescu, a pro-Kremlin ultra-nationalist to pole position.

With the second round of Romania's presidential elections to be held this Sunday, the commission on Thursday (5 December) s...

