Ad
euobserver
Electronic travel authorisation will be mandatory from January next year (Photo: European Commission)

EU plays down US travel security move

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, LUXEMBOURG,

Shortly after the United States announced it would further tighten its border security and electronically collect data on all European travellers, the EU has played down the scale of the move.

"I don't believe that it is a new form of visa," Slovenian interior minister Dragutin Mate, speaking on behalf of his country's EU presidency, said on Thursday (5 June). He added that an online registration system would ask for "identical data" as is currently required when filling out the I-94 i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Electronic travel authorisation will be mandatory from January next year (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections