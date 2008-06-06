EU plays down US travel security move

Shortly after the United States announced it would further tighten its border security and electronically collect data on all European travellers, the EU has played down the scale of the move.

"I don't believe that it is a new form of visa," Slovenian interior minister Dragutin Mate, speaking on behalf of his country's EU presidency, said on Thursday (5 June). He added that an online registration system would ask for "identical data" as is currently required when filling out the I-94 i...