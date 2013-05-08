Ad
Dole queue: is 'benefit tourism' a real problem anyway? (Photo: EUobserver)

EU to extend welfare rights, despite UK warning

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Commission vice-president Viviane Reding has proposed to extend EU nationals' welfare rights despite a warning on "benefit tourism" by major EU countries.

Ministers from Austria, Germany, Netherlands, and the UK in a letter to the commission in March said they want to put an end to EU nationals who go from their home state to another EU country and claim benefits.

But Reding on Wednesday (8 May) told reporters in Brussels that “no member state has provided the commissio...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Dole queue: is 'benefit tourism' a real problem anyway? (Photo: EUobserver)

