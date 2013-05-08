EU to extend welfare rights, despite UK warning

European Commission vice-president Viviane Reding has proposed to extend EU nationals' welfare rights despite a warning on "benefit tourism" by major EU countries.

Ministers from Austria, Germany, Netherlands, and the UK in a letter to the commission in March said they want to put an end to EU nationals who go from their home state to another EU country and claim benefits.

But Reding on Wednesday (8 May) told reporters in Brussels that “no member state has provided the commissio...