Swedish tax sleuth makes bid for EU anti-fraud job

A Swedish tax official is the only female candidate for the head of the EU's anti-fraud office (Olaf), with two current Olaf officials, Belgium's chief of police and two politicians from Austria and Italy also in the running.

Christina Gellerbrant is an underdog candidate. The Swedish tax authority chief openly admits she has no "Brussels experience," but has seen Olaf investigations from the other end, as her investigative teams were in the past given leads by the EU's anti-graft burea...