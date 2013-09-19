Greece considers outlawing Golden Dawn party

Greek officials are considering banning the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn party after a member is said to have fatally stabbed a prominent left-wing musician at an anti-fascist rally in Athens.

Greek public order minister Nikos Dendias told reporters in Athens on Wednesday (18 September) that the government would table emergency legislation seeking to outlaw the group, reports the Guardian.

“Neither the state will tolerate, nor society accept, acts and practices that undermine the...