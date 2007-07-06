Brussels questions EU capitals over approach to Islam

Following failed car bomb attacks at two UK airports leading to the arrest of Muslim suspects, Brussels is pooling ideas on how to tackle radical Islam and create a more tolerant "European" branch of the faith.
EU home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini is sending out an 18-question survey - seen by EUobserver - asking EU capitals how they address violent radicalisation, mainly related to an abusive interpretation of Islam.
"Unfortunately, one of the great religions of the worl...
