EU states criticised for toothless anti-discrimination laws

EU capitals should step up efforts to combat racist crime, which continues its upward trend, the EU's Fundamental Rights Agency has said. It has also suggested that the main reason behind this growth is toothless anti-discrimination laws.

"It is obvious that the member states are applying the legislation quite unevenly. We must redouble our efforts to make sure that equality becomes a right in practice for everybody in the EU," Anastasia Crickley from the Vienna-based agency said on Tu...