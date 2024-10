EU to launch travel security talks with Washington

EU-US talks on a new set of US security demands for establishing a visa-free regime with additional EU member states are set to start this week.

"There will be two parallel approaches or a twin-track approach," interior minister Dragutin Mate, speaking on behalf of Slovene EU presidency, said on Friday (18 April), after all 27 EU ministers meeting in Luxembourg agreed on how to orchestrate the planned talks with Washington.

At the moment, 15 member states are part of the US vis...