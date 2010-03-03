Report sheds light on EU hunt for journalist's sources

An internal report by the EU anti-fraud office, Olaf, has shed light on how close the bureau came to hunting down the sources of a German investigative journalist, in a case with implications for press freedom in the EU capital.
The German journalist, Stern magazine correspondent Hans-Martin Tillack, in 2002 published a series of articles based on a confidential 46-page-long Olaf document which, among other issues, spoke ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.