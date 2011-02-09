Romania killing 'pawns' but not 'queens' in EU border-free bid

Romania's police trade union has said that recent customs raids hardly scratch the surface of high-level corruption, in a statement set to harm the country's bid to join the Schengen passport-free area.

About 1,200 security officers at 06.00 am local time on Tuesday (8 February) swept down on the homes and checkpoints of border guards working on the Romania-Serbia border, seizing €500,000 of illegal cigarettes and arresting dozens of people.

The operation follows a similar crackdo...