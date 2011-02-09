Ad
'The press is not willing to disclose the names of the important chess pieces' Pro Lex said (Photo: Wikipedia)

Romania killing 'pawns' but not 'queens' in EU border-free bid

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Romania's police trade union has said that recent customs raids hardly scratch the surface of high-level corruption, in a statement set to harm the country's bid to join the Schengen passport-free area.

About 1,200 security officers at 06.00 am local time on Tuesday (8 February) swept down on the homes and checkpoints of border guards working on the Romania-Serbia border, seizing €500,000 of illegal cigarettes and arresting dozens of people.

The operation follows a similar crackdo...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

