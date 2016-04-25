Ad
Thirty two people died and hundreds were injured following attacks on 22 March in Brussels (Photo: Eric Maurice)

Belgium 'insulted' by bad press on terrorism

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Two Belgian ministers criticised international media for bad press of government mistakes in the lead up to the terrorist attacks in Brussels and then insisted on reinstalling illegal data retention rules throughout Europe.

"I'm afraid that our society will have to pay a higher price for its security than is the case now," Belgium's interior minister Jan Jambon told euro-deputies on Monday (25 April).

Jambon was speaking alongside Belgium's minister of justice Koen Geens at the Eu...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

