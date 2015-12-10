Ad
euobserver
People seeking refuge in mainland Europe are primarily using the Western Balkan route (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Greece dismantles Macedonia border camp

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Authorities on Wednesday (9 December) removed some 2,300 people from a makeshift camp on the Greek side of the Macedonian border after weeks of tension.

Nationals from Algeria, Bangladesh, Morocco, Pakistan, and Somalia, among others, were bussed to former Olympic venues in Elliniko and Galatsi.

Only those that have a good chance of obtaining asylum, such as Syrians, Iraqis, and Afghans are allowed to cross the barbed-wire and chain-link fence separating the two states in their e...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU refugee relocation grinds to near halt
