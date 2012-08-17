Ad
Several hundred cases of violence against migrants in Greece have been documented by NGOs in the past month (Photo: Zalmai)

Street murder highlights Greek hate culture

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The mayors of Athens warned against the increase in racist attacks against minorities and immigrants on Thursday (16 August) as Greek authorities continue to round up and arrest undocumented migrants throughout the country.

“When fellow human beings are being stabbed on an almost daily basis, society has to be alert and the state has to lead the perpetrators to justice,” said Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis, reported Greek daily Ekathimerini.

On Sunday, a 19-year-old Iraqi man died o...

