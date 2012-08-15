Ad
euobserver
EBU: London event was 'the most watched Olympic Games in history' (Photo: Athens 2004)

Olympics: European viewers more interested in London than Beijing

Digital
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Figures show that European viewers were more interested in watching the London Olympic Games than the previous ones, held in Beijing in 2008.

The Geneva-based trade body, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which looks after 74 national broadcasters from 56 mostly European countries, said in a flash report on Wednesday (15 August) the London event was "the most watched Olympic Games in history."

It noted that the BBC got 20 million British viewers for the men's 100 metres spri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Commissioner defends 'art for art's sake' at Edinburgh festival
Homophobia alive and well on European sports scene
EBU: London event was 'the most watched Olympic Games in history' (Photo: Athens 2004)

Tags

Digital

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections