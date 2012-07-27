Words are not enough, Barroso tells Greece

Greece must stop only talking about reforms but actually carry them out before its lenders' trust runs out, EU commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said on his first visit to the country since it had to be bailed out.

"To maintain the trust of European and international partners, the delays must end. Words are not enough. Actions are much more important," he said Thursday evening (25 July)

"The key word here is: deliver. Deliver, deliver, deliver."

Barroso made his stron...