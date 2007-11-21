Ad
euobserver

EU states clash with MEPs over new security measures

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Union has failed to strike a deal on common aircraft security measures, including the idea of having armed sky marshals on flights across the 27-nation bloc.

On Tuesday (20 November), all three EU institutions - the council representing member states, the parliament and the commission - kicked off a process known as conciliation, which is aimed at thrashing out their differences over the draft regulation.

The biggest disagreement centres around who should pay the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections