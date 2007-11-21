EU states clash with MEPs over new security measures

The European Union has failed to strike a deal on common aircraft security measures, including the idea of having armed sky marshals on flights across the 27-nation bloc.
On Tuesday (20 November), all three EU institutions - the council representing member states, the parliament and the commission - kicked off a process known as conciliation, which is aimed at thrashing out their differences over the draft regulation.
The biggest disagreement centres around who should pay the...
