EU passport-free zone blamed for wave of new migration

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Just one month after the EU's borderless zone expanded to eight countries in central and eastern Europe, some EU capitals, particularly Berlin and Vienna, has started saying it has led to increased flows of migrants.

According to data from Germany's interior ministry, approximately 420 people were caught in the country's border area with Poland and the Czech Republic in the last three weeks.

Many of those detained were reported to be asylum seekers from Chechnya, Russia's region...

Rule of Law

Tags

Rule of Law
