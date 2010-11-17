Germany on terrorist alert after 'tip-off'

German authorities on Wednesday (17 November) strengthened security measures at airports and train stations after receiving what they called "concrete indications" of terrorist attacks being planned in the country for the end of the month.
"The security situation in Germany has become more serious ... From today, there will be a visible police presence," German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere told a snap press conference held in Berlin.
"We have concrete indications of a ser...
