EU struggling to deal with Iraq refugee problem

With almost 4 million people displaced due to daily bloodshed in Iraq, the European Commission is ready to open up its coffers to those EU states willing to host Iraqi refugees.

At the same time, Brussels said that in June, it would kick off legislative efforts aimed at having common asylum rules across the bloc.

The thorny asylum issue is to be discussed at a two-day meeting of EU justice and interior ministers in Luxembourg, starting on Thursday (19 April), as some member stat...