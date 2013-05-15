Ad
The number of bitcoins is limited to 21 million (Photo: *n3wjack's world in pixels)

Criminals prefer virtual currencies

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Criminals are using bitcoins and other unregulated digital currencies as a payment method of choice when blackmailing companies following a data breach.

Belgian-based Buy Way Personal Finance told this website on Tuesday (14 May) that it is attacked on a daily basis.

But its largest threat came in January when a cyber criminal with the moniker Rex Mundi nabbed the personal details of over 500 potential customers and threatened to dump it all onto the net unless the company forked...

