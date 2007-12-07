Ad
EU work permit 'blue card' faces opposition

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Commission's plan to attract non-EU workers has run into difficulties, as several member states question whether Brussels' bureaucracy should play a role in the area.

On Thursday (6 November), interior and employment ministers from the 27-nation bloc failed to give complete backing to a set of ideas tailored to tackle one of Europe's major dilemmas - how to fulfil its economic need for guest workers, while alleviating the pressure of illegal migration.

The biggest c...

Germany fears Brussels will eventually set migrant quotas for member states (Photo: Wikipedia)

