All IDs will be cross checked when entering or leaving the EU (Photo: mpd01605)

Commission seeks mandatory ID checks on all EU nationals

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Biometric data of all EU nationals will be cross-checked with police and security databases upon entering or exiting the EU in a wider effort to crack down on people who travel to Syria and fight alongside jihadists.

The European Commission issued the proposal on Wednesday (15 December) as part of a larger package on borders as the EU attempts to guarantee the future of the passport-free Schengen zone.

The move comes amid a huge inflow of asylum seekers which has spooked authoriti...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

