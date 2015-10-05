Ahead of the all-important climate talks in Paris at the end of this year, many regions and cities are announcing they will do their share: climate pledges are popping up left, right and centre.

It will certainly give regional representatives something extra to talk about as they gather for this year's Open Week in Brussels.

EUobserver's Regional Focus Magazine 2015 takes a look at some of the issues ahead of the Paris climate summit.

A PDF copy of the magazine 100) { for (var key in ls) { if (key.includes('@based-authState')) { CTA.innerHTML = ''; break; } } } } } catch (e) {}