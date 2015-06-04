Ad
The dinner was 'constructive' but failed to reach an accord (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Late night talks fail to reach Greek deal

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras had "constructive" talks with the presidents of the European Commission and Eurogroup on Wednesday night (3 June) in Brussels but no agreement was found to unblock a €7.2 billion loan.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Tsipras said the two sides were "very close" to a deal but said that the "realistic proposals" were those put forward by his government.

The commission noted that it was a “good and constructive” meeting”.

“Progress was made...

