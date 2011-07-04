Danish customs checks to cause 'no delays'

Denmark on Tuesday (5 July) is to deploy 50 customs officials on its borders with Germany and Sweden, but has vowed to respect EU law and not to cause delays for travellers and lorries.

After angry reactions from Berlin and Brussels to plans of having "permanent border checks" reinstated in Denmark, the Danish Parliament passed a law on Friday approving the phased-in plan which first will deploy 50 customs officials and only at a later stage will have buildings constructed in the border...