Muscat's one-man rule poses challenge for EU

Malta's prime minister has far too much power and its judges and prosecutors lack independence, Europe's constitutional watchdog has said.
Their new report sheds light on the erosion of rule of law that led to corruption scandals uncovered by the country's top journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, and her subsequent murder in 2017.
It also shows why Malta is already facing informal European Commission scrutiny over its compliance with EU norms, as are Hungary and Poland in formal t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
