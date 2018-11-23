Amending the constitution: A historic opportunity for Macedonia

What was bound to happen has happened. The government of Macedonia has seen ex-prime minister Nikola Gruevski flee and seek political asylum in Hungary.
The farce went as far as prime minister Zoran Zaev raising the possibility of Gruevski's possible 'abduction' - annihilating what his government had left in credibility.
This move kills the hope of our citizens that justice can prevail in this country. It seriously damages th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.