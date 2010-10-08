Ad
The parliament is not happy with accounts at Cepol (Photo: nuakin)

Parliament freezes EU Police College funds over dodgy accounts

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Parliament has frozen the funding of the UK-based European Police College over dodgy accounting at the EU agency.

Euro-deputies on Thursday refused to sign off its budget for 2008, declaring that the European Police College (Cepol), launched in 2006 to establish a network of European police officers via training courses, seminars and exchange programmes, "has yet to meet good standards of administration."

In a frank statement issued by the chamber, which has offered b...




InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

