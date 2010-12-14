Italian appointed head of EU's anti-fraud office

The European Commission on Tuesday appointed former Italian Mafia prosecutor and anti-counterfeiting czar Giovanni Kessler as head of the bloc's anti-fraud office (Olaf), following similar recommendations from the European Parliament and member states.

The appointment of Italy's former anti-counterfeiting czar (2006-2008) was pushed by Rome and the groups in the European Parliament keen to see an outsider take over the 11-year old institution that so far has had a single director genera...