Around 300,000 asylum seekers registered in Europe in 2011 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Asylum seekers flock to EU safe haven

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Just over 300,000 asylum applicants registered in Europe last year, up from 259,000 in 2010, the EU's statistical office, Eurostat, revealed on Friday (23 March).

The vast majority registered in France, Germany and Italy. Most came from Afghanistan and Russia. Altogether, some 90 percent were new applicants, while the remaining were repeat applicants.

Fewer than 10,000 asylum seekers registered in Greece, but Greece's management of its border crossing with Turkey has caused resent...

