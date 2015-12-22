Lives for sale: Booming market for Bulgarian babies in Greece

"Ah, don't even ask, in our village almost everybody has left a baby in Greece. I at least managed to buy myself this little house with the bloody money, so we'd have somewhere to live with the kids. I haven't squandered a single lev. But many people here give away babies for the easy money - they drink, they eat, they party. When the money runs out, they just sell the next baby."
This is Stanka, a woman in her 30s from Bulgaria's marginalised Roma minority who admits she sold a new-bor...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.