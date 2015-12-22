Ad
Dolno Ezerovo quarter, Burgas, south-east Bulgaria: Cutbacks in health and education had damaging effects in rural communities where many Roma live (Photo: Juliana Koleva)

Lives for sale: Booming market for Bulgarian babies in Greece

by Juliana Koleva and Kostas Kallergis, SOFIA, BURGAS, ATHENS,

"Ah, don't even ask, in our village almost everybody has left a baby in Greece. I at least managed to buy myself this little house with the bloody money, so we'd have somewhere to live with the kids. I haven't squandered a single lev. But many people here give away babies for the easy money - they drink, they eat, they party. When the money runs out, they just sell the next baby."

This is Stanka, a woman in her 30s from Bulgaria's marginalised Roma minority who admits she sold a new-bor...

