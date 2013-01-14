Frontex chief looks beyond EU borders

Frontex, the pan-European border agency based in Warsaw, is mandated to co-ordinate member state border police patrols on Europe's external frontiers.

But its executive director, Ilkka Laitinen, told EUobserver the agency is looking to expand its surveillance operations beyond the EU to develop a so-called "common pre-frontier intelligence picture [CPIP]."

"This is where Frontex is due to arrange the delivery and the production of additional surveillance data from an area that is ...