MEPs back Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen bid

MEPs dealing with justice and home affairs on Monday (2 May) backed Bulgaria and Romania's bid to enter the border-free Schengen area, already delayed due to French and German reluctance.

Both of the EU's youngest members, who were hoping to have a green light to join Schengen in March, "have met the necessary conditions," MEPs said in a report adopted in the responsible committee and likely to be endorsed by the entire chamber in June.

Only interior ministers can decide by consen...