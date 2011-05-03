Ad
euobserver
Bulgaria and Romania hope to join Schengen next year (Photo: johnnyalive)

MEPs back Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen bid

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

MEPs dealing with justice and home affairs on Monday (2 May) backed Bulgaria and Romania's bid to enter the border-free Schengen area, already delayed due to French and German reluctance.

Both of the EU's youngest members, who were hoping to have a green light to join Schengen in March, "have met the necessary conditions," MEPs said in a report adopted in the responsible committee and likely to be endorsed by the entire chamber in June.

Only interior ministers can decide by consen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Bulgaria and Romania hope to join Schengen next year (Photo: johnnyalive)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections